Spanish TMC to Offer Amadeus Corporate Solution to Clients Worldwide

Viajes El Corte Inglés is to be the first Travel Management Company in Spain to offer the flagship Amadeus corporate online booking and expense management tool to its corporate customers. As part of the global reseller agreement, the TMC will migrate 85 customers as a first phase to Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense from its existing solution, as well as implementing new customers globally.

Manual processing, complex approval procedures and disparate systems have long characterised corporate travel and expense programmes. For employees, booking travel and reclaiming expenses can be a frustrating and time-consuming process. For corporations, ensuring compliance to corporate travel policy and deriving the insights required to optimise travel spend is a challenge.

Using the new solution, Viajes El Corte Inglés and its corporate customers will benefit from Amadeus’s extensive travel content, including air, hotel, rail, car, and additional ancillary services. They will have the greatest possible choice to meet the needs of their travellers – wherever and however they need to go.

With Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense, Viajes El Corte Inglés and its corporate customers will also be able to filter travel options to meet the needs of the customer and traveller. By utilising advanced search algorithms specific results will be displayed for each search, based on the travel policy, price, comfort criteria and popularity of the traveller’s overall booking history.

This customisation ensures that all bookings are within corporate and local travel policy and that the trip is approved by the right management team.

The integrated expense management tool further helps travellers stay compliant because the vast majority of expenses (flight, hotel, and car) will already be approved and claimed before the trip even begins. Travellers also benefit from the option to scan and upload receipts directly to the cytric Mobile Companion app while on the road.

Duty of Care

The mobile app will also ensure a higher level of duty of care. Viajes El Corte Inglés’s corporate customers will be able to have a direct line of communication to their travellers to help identify and assist travellers in times of disruption – whether that be for extreme weather, schedule changes or other unexpected events.

Viajes El Corte Inglés’s corporate customers will also benefit from interactive business intelligence dashboards that will give the corporations an automated overview of all travel and expense data. This will enable travel managers and cost controllers to optimise their travel policy, monitor costs and online booking adoption, and reduce travel spend.

Rajiv Rajian, Global Head of Business Travel, Amadeus, said: “The shifting nature of business travel requires corporations to adapt to a world that is less command and control and more dynamic and agile. At the same time they are focused on cost-effective ways of delivering on their travel and expense requirements. This agreement empowers hundreds of businesses across Viajes El Corte Inglés’s footprint to benefit from greater visibility into how travel is being managed, and equips travellers with the tools to make their trips simple, stress-free and rewarding.”

Miguel Ángel de la Mata, General Subdirector, Viajes El Corte Inglés, said: “For Viajes El Corte Inglés this agreement means a great step forward in our innovation mission to provide our corporate customers a solution like Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense. We are certain that this deal will significantly contribute to the improvement of business travel management and to the service we offer our corporate customers.”