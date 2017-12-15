News

Spanish TO celebrates Christmas in Spain

Spanish TO celebrates Christmas in Spain

 

Christmas in Spain was the theme for the Spanish Tourist Office lunch in  the RUI Plaza, The Gresham Dublin.

Inma and Liam with Sara and David.

Inma and Liam with Sara and David.

Welcoming guests from both the trade and the media, Teresa Gancedo told the gathering that more than 1.8 million Irish tourists visited Spain in 2017 and 2018 was looking positive for growth across all sectors.

Michael Doorley,Shandon Travel;Carol Ann O'Neill,Worldchoice and Gerry Bergin,COGO Travel.

Michael Doorley,Shandon Travel;Carol Ann O’Neill,Worldchoice and Gerry Bergin,COGO Travel.

With sun, sea, nature and wellness all to the fore, Spain continues to be the number one destination for Irish visitors.

: Kathryn MacDonnell, STO; Lee Osborne, BookaBed; Pat Dawson, ITAA and Antoinette Young, TUI.

: Kathryn MacDonnell, STO; Lee Osborne, BookaBed; Pat Dawson, ITAA;Jeff Collins,Best4Travel and Antoinette Young, TUI.

The stars of the show were Sara Riveiro’s son David and Inma Azanon’s son Liam ably assisted by the Three Kings who distributed presents to the writers of letters – coal for the bad and wine for the good.

Teresa Gancedo, Director STO with HE Jose Maria Rodriguez Coso, Ambassador of Spain to Ireland.

Teresa Gancedo, Director STO with HE Jose Maria Rodriguez Coso, Ambassador of Spain to Ireland.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

SVP GiveAFiver

#5GiveAFiver Campaign Returns to Help Homeless Families

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Dublin-Philadelphia

Aer Lingus Adds Two A330s to North Atlantic Fleet, Increases Philadelphia to Daily Service

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2017
Read More
Emirates Brunch

Emirates Carries Two-Millionth Passenger on Dublin-Dubai

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Air Transat Toronto Christmas Market

Christmas and New Year in Toronto with Air Transat Festive Flight from Dublin

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport South Gates 1

Dublin Airport Opens New Boarding Gate Area

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Job Opportunities at Camino Ways and Click&Go

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Travelport Julian Eccles

Travelport Achieves IATA NDC Level 3 Certification

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Travel Solutions 2018 Brochures

Travel Solutions Launches Four Brochures for 2018

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
St Stephen's NS

1,000 Performers to Entertain Passengers at Dublin Airport This Christmas

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland