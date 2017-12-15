Spanish TO celebrates Christmas in Spain

Christmas in Spain was the theme for the Spanish Tourist Office lunch in the RUI Plaza, The Gresham Dublin.

Welcoming guests from both the trade and the media, Teresa Gancedo told the gathering that more than 1.8 million Irish tourists visited Spain in 2017 and 2018 was looking positive for growth across all sectors.

With sun, sea, nature and wellness all to the fore, Spain continues to be the number one destination for Irish visitors.

The stars of the show were Sara Riveiro’s son David and Inma Azanon’s son Liam ably assisted by the Three Kings who distributed presents to the writers of letters – coal for the bad and wine for the good.