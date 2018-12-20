Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates Christmas with Trade

The Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin celebrated Christmas with the trade in Dublin’s latest trendy hotel, The Iveagh Garden Hotel on Harcourt Street. Teresa Gancedo and her team were on hand to welcome guests with food and good Spanish wine.

Teresa was in excellent form as she expressed her delight that the ITAA Conference for 2019 will take place in Cordoba – so it was a good news event that was enjoyed by all.