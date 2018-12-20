News

Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates Christmas with Trade

Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates Christmas with Trade

The Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin celebrated Christmas with the trade in Dublin’s latest trendy hotel, The Iveagh Garden  Hotel on Harcourt Street. Teresa Gancedo and her team were on hand to welcome guests with food and good Spanish wine.

Maura Moloney, Dublin Airport; Richard Cullen, Killiney Travel; Yvonne O’Donohoe, O’Donohoe Travel; and Pablo Martin Arribas, Spanish Tourist Office

 

Niamh Shortt and Regina Curran both Club Travel.

Teresa was in excellent form as she expressed her delight that the ITAA Conference for 2019 will take place in Cordoba – so it was a good news event that was enjoyed by all.

Audrey Headon, Headon Representation; Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker and Kathryn MacDonnell, STO.

Jeff Collins Best4Travel and Declan Hughes, FlyCruiseStay.

Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus and John Spollen, Cassidy Travel.

Peter O’Hanlon, TravelFinders; Mary Denton, Sunway; Shane Coburn, Holiday Shop; Antoinette Young, TUI and  David O’Hagan, Donabate Travel.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Ireland Kicks Off US Campaign

Michael FloodDecember 23, 2018
Read More

Etihad Dreamliner for Dublin Four Times Weekly

Michael FloodDecember 23, 2018
Read More

Rebecca Kelly is to Join Princess Cruises in March

Michael FloodDecember 21, 2018
Read More

Stena Line Announces 25% Off Early Booking Offer

Neil SteedmanDecember 21, 2018
Read More

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries May Stop Rosslare-France Service Next Year

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Emirates Says Thanks to the Trade in the West

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

New Additions to TUI Holiday Collection for 2019

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

CAR Issues New Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licences

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland