Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates Christmas with Trade
The Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin celebrated Christmas with the trade in Dublin’s latest trendy hotel, The Iveagh Garden Hotel on Harcourt Street. Teresa Gancedo and her team were on hand to welcome guests with food and good Spanish wine.
Maura Moloney, Dublin Airport; Richard Cullen, Killiney Travel; Yvonne O’Donohoe, O’Donohoe Travel; and Pablo Martin Arribas, Spanish Tourist Office
Niamh Shortt and Regina Curran both Club Travel.
Teresa was in excellent form as she expressed her delight that the ITAA Conference for 2019 will take place in Cordoba – so it was a good news event that was enjoyed by all.
Audrey Headon, Headon Representation; Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker and Kathryn MacDonnell, STO.
Jeff Collins Best4Travel and Declan Hughes, FlyCruiseStay.
Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus and John Spollen, Cassidy Travel.
Peter O’Hanlon, TravelFinders; Mary Denton, Sunway; Shane Coburn, Holiday Shop; Antoinette Young, TUI and David O’Hagan, Donabate Travel.
