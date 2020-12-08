News

Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin COVID-19 update

Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin COVID-19 update

The Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin have issued the following updated information.
With the latest review of the ECDC compiled list Ireland stays off the high-risk regions for entry to Spain and will stay so until the 27th December at least. This will updated at 17th December, so as long as Ireland remains orange or green there will not be a requirement for PCR testing until the 10th January.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Dublin Airport’s Platinum Services Wins Two Silver Awards

Michael FloodDecember 8, 2020
Read More

New Attractions and Accommodations in Portugal

Neil SteedmanDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Aer Lingus announces Santorini as new destination for Summer 2021

Michael FloodDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean floats out Odyssey of the Seas ahead of its 2021 launch

Michael FloodDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Emirates Offers Free 5-Star Hotel Stay in Dubai

Neil SteedmanDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean Group Extends Suspension of Cruising

Neil SteedmanDecember 8, 2020
Read More

TUI Deals Ex-Dublin for Christmas and New Year

Neil SteedmanDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Britannia Named UK’s Worst Hotel Chain for Eighth Year Running by Which?

Neil SteedmanDecember 8, 2020
Read More

easyJet to Charge for Overhead Locker Space

Neil SteedmanDecember 8, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland