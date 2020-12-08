The Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin have issued the following updated information.
With the latest review of the ECDC compiled list Ireland stays off the high-risk regions for entry to Spain and will stay so until the 27th December at least. This will updated at 17th December, so as long as Ireland remains orange or green there will not be a requirement for PCR testing until the 10th January.
Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin COVID-19 update
