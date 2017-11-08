Special Offers on 2017 Tours with Wendy Wu Tours

Wendy Wu Tours has a Big Asia Sale with special offers that save up to €1,000 per couple across a wide selection of 68 ex-Ireland fully escorted group tours departing up to the end of 2017.

The tours feature China (28 tours), Vietnam (15), Cambodia (7), India (7), Japan (5), Laos (4), South America (4), Myanmar (3), and one each in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Russia.

In price and duration they range from €2,290pp for the nine-day In Pursuit of Pandas tour in China, the nine-day Golden Triangle in India, and the 10-day A China Experience, up to €8,590pp for the 12-day The Golden Route tour of Japan.