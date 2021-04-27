News

Spend Christmas on the Slopes with Crystal Ski

Spend Christmas on the Slopes with Crystal Ski
Snow, slopes and seasonal cheer… there’s nothing quite like skiing at Christmas! Swap your Christmas walk for some fun in the mountains. Enjoy the fresh mountain air and get in a full-body workout on the slopes.
Create lifelong memories with friends and family this Christmas, away from the stress of work or home life. Whether enjoying stunning mountaintop views together, telling jokes on the lift or sharing ski school stories at dinner, there’s bound to be smiles all round.
Enjoy an unforgettable Christmas this year with incredible deals from Crystal Ski. Whether you’re heading off as a couple or with family, these Christmas week prices offer great value..

Christmas Deals from Dublin Airport

  • Italy: Depart 19th December 2021. Staying at 3* Residence Tabor, Bardonecchia, for 7 nights on a self-catering basis from €609pps or bring the family from €1,450* (2 adults + 1 child) or from €1,929* (2 adults + 2 children)
  • Austria: Depart 20th December 2021. Staying at 3* Appartementhaus Aurora, Bad Hofgastein, for 7 nights on a self-catering basis from €819pps or bring the family from €2,475* (2 adults + 1 child) or from €3,269* (2 adults + 2 children)
  • Andorra: Depart 19th December 2021. Staying at 3* Sant Roma Apts, Arinsal, for 7 nights on a self-catering basis from €499 (based on 4 sharing)
*Free Child Place included

Book with confidence with Crystal Ski

Crystal Ski promise you the flexibility to make changes to your holiday booking. They’re offering free amends on holidays up to 12 weeks before departure date*. Terms and conditions apply.
  • All include flights from Dublin, 20kg luggage and transfers
  • Book with Crystal Ski & call a ski advisor on 01 653 3501
  • All holidays and prices are subject to change & availability, and are based on 2 sharing and are for 7 nights (Unless stated above). Prices do not include optional extras such as insurance, in-flight meals or group seating. Normal Crystal Ski terms & conditions apply
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

