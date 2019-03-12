SpiceJet Chooses Amadeus as First Global Distribution Partner

SpiceJet, India’s second biggest budget carrier, has signed a distribution agreement to sell services and fares to Amadeus’s global travel agency network. This is the first time that SpiceJet is working with a distribution partner.

SpiceJet operates an average of 516 daily flights to 59 destinations, including eight international destinations, and will soon start flying to Jeddah. It is also India’s largest regional player, operating 23 daily flights under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: “I am delighted to announce our new partnership with Amadeus, which will help SpiceJet reach new customers within and outside India. SpiceJet is in the midst of its most exciting growth phase and I am sure that this new distribution network will enable a large number of customers to connect with our huge domestic and growing international network.”

Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice President, Airlines, Amadeus, Asia Pacific, said: “With our partnership including distribution and IT solutions, we are very proud to support SpiceJet in its growth in India and beyond. SpiceJet will be able to differentiate its offers and empower travellers with the transparency and customisation they need through our global travel network.”