Sports Travel International is Expanding

Sports Travel International, which was founded in Dublin in 1988 by Martin Joyce and has grown to become one of Ireland’s – and Europe’s – leading multi-sports tour operators, is expanding. It has now entered the UK market and entered into an agreement with Manchester-based Chris Bird, who will head up the UK operation.

Above are Chris Bird and Martin Joyce.

Sports Travel International is the official Irish tour operator for all of the World Marathon events and for many other international running events. It is also the official incoming agency for the KBC Dublin Marathon.