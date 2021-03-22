Spotlight: MSC Cruises

Our Spotlight on Cruises continues, and this week our featured supplier is MSC Cruises, the world’s largest privately-owned cruise line and the most recent winners of ‘Best Main Stream Cruise Line’ and ‘Best Trade Support Team’ at the Irish Travel Industry Awards in 2020.
The fleet consists of 18 ultra-modern, highly innovative and elegantly designed ships that sail all over the world, offering an unparalleled holiday experience with always delicious and authentic food, award-winning entertainment, plenty of relaxation, comfortable accommodation, as well as impeccable service and expertise.
They have a topnotch worldwide presence, not least here in Ireland – where the company is served by a fabulous, award-winning team:
Suzanne Rowe – Head of Sales, Ireland | Suzanne.rowe@msccruises.co.uk | 087 7218 899
Alana Byrne – Regional Sales Manager, Ireland | Alana.byrne@msccruises.co.uk | 087 3466 349
Erica Oglesby – Regional Sales Manager, Dublin | Erica.oglesby@msccruises.co.uk | 087 1144 389
YouTube
RSS