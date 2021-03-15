Spotlight: Norwegian Cruise Lines

ITTN’s Supplier of the Week is Norwegian Cruise Lines, which for more than 50 years has been known as an innovator in the contemporary cruise experience, breaking the traditional mould of holidays at sea and re-imaging cruising.

Today this is expressed in their Freestyle Cruising concept where guests are invited to Feel Free, tailoring their holiday to suit them and their and style as they cruise the most desirable destinations in the world on multi-award-winning ships. They enjoy the best of entertainment including fully-staged Broadway musicals, a global dining scene like no other and now the ultimate in freedom and flexibility – Free at Sea.

For just €99/£99 per person on a 7-day cruise guests can design their bespoke holiday adding a choice of two valuable extra benefits – Open Bar, Speciality Dining Package, WiFi Package, Shore Excursion Discount or Reduced Rate for Family & Friends. What’s more, if they book The Haven By Norwegian®, a Suite or Concierge Stateroom they’ll receive all applicable packages.

Flexible booking and Peace of Mind

Your customers can book with confidence knowing that they are free to cancel anytime up to 15 days before departure on all cruises through to 31 October 2021 and receive a full refund in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC). Once on board they’ll benefit from our Sail Safe health and hygiene programme and carefully planned, well managed shore excursions taking them to the must-see places in every port.

Partners First – Initiatives For Trade Partners

During lockdown NCL has been busy enhancing their Partners First initiative, looking at ways they can support you better, including:

NCL Air – This user-friendly platform revolutionises the way you make Fly-Cruise bookings. It offers real-time access and current pricing to flights from Ireland and across the UK to departure ports worldwide. NCL Air simplifies the booking process, saving you time and you receive a minimum 10% commission on the entire package.

– This user-friendly platform revolutionises the way you make Fly-Cruise bookings. It offers real-time access and current pricing to flights from Ireland and across the UK to departure ports worldwide. NCL Air simplifies the booking process, saving you time and you receive a minimum 10% commission on the entire package. Norwegian Central – You asked for an easy way to access all NCL’s travel agent online portals and we acted on it with the launch of Norwegian Central in Ireland today, 15th March. Just one log-in and you’ll find everything NCL at your fingertips, from downloadable marketing resources to our booking engine and more.

Europe is Set to be HUGE this year

NCL is anticipating significant demand for cruises closer to home this year and so they’re helping their travel partners to fulfil this demand and increase their earnings by offering a choice of eight award-winning ships sailing here in summer 2021. There’s an exciting choice of itineraries of various lengths in the Mediterranean, the Baltic Sea and north to Norway and Iceland including cruises roundtrip from Southampton. Just a few of the reasons they were voted Europe’s Leading Cruise Line for 12 years in a row by the World Travel Awards! And, of course, they will continue to sail destination-rich itineraries around the world. You’ll find them all in their brand-new Worldwide Cruising Guide 2021-2023 available from

rtsbrochure@rtsbrochure.ie

NCL would like to thank you sincerely for your ongoing support in what has been an extremely challenging year but they’re confident that the future will see an exciting new dawn for our industry. And remember you can keep up to date by logging into Norwegian Central and joining their Partners First Facebook page here.

Business Development Support – BDM David Sanderson is here to help you in every way and while he’s been busy supporting you remotely he can’t wait to see you all again. You can contact David at dsanderson@ncl.com or on +44 (0) 7793 903459