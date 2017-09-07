News

Spotlight on Lanzarote with Falcon Holidays

Sandy beaches, volcanic landscapes and quirky architecture. That’s Lanzarote in a nutshell. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning a holiday to this Canary Island.

Where is it?

Lanzarote is the easternmost of the Canary Islands, which sit in the Atlantic Ocean 80-odd miles off the Moroccan coast.

What’s the weather like?

Nice and warm – the island’s nickname is ‘the land of eternal spring’. In the summer, temperatures are pushing 30 degrees and there’s barely a drop of rain. Even in winter you can expect things to be in the high teens and early 20s, so you can swap your Uggs and bobble hat for a shorts-and-tee combo.

What can I do there?

Make Timanfaya National Park your first port of call. The moon-like landscape here is made up of around 100 volcanic craters known as the Fire Mountains – pour water into one of the boreholes and it’s vapourised in seconds. Manrique designed the restaurant here, and the chefs do away with bog-standard ovens and cook meals using the volcanic heat instead.

Put Jameos del Agua – another César creation – on your to-see list, as well. It’s a series of caves that hide a 600-seater concert hall, tropical gardens, a chic bar and restaurant, and a swimming pool.

On the beach side of things, you’ve got the towns of Puerto del Carmen and Costa Teguise. Both are home to a handful of golden sandy beaches, plus loads of bars and restaurants. The south coast has a couple of white-sand spots – head for Playa Blanca or Papagayo.

There’s a rundown of all the different resorts, too, so you can see which one you fancy.

Lanzarote offers from €369 with Falcon Holidays:

  • 28-Jan-18, Dublin to Lanzarote, 3-star Tabaiba Apartments, Costa Teguise, SC, 7 nights from €369pp
  • 21-Sep-17 Cork to Lanzarote, 4-star Flamingo Beach, Playa Blanca, AI, 7 nights from  €849pp
  • 02-Oct-17, Shannon to Lanzarote, 3-star Lanzasur Splash, Playa Blanca, AI, 7 nights from €659p

Last Minute Deals:

  • 21-Sep-17, Dublin to Ibiza, 3-star Apartamentos Del Rey, Portinatx, SC, 14 nights from €299pp
  • 20-Sep-17, Dublin to Majorca, 3-star Hotel Lagotel, Playa De Muro, AI, 7 nights from €659pp

Falcon #NRG-Young & Lively Holidays:

  • 01-Oct-17, Dublin to Crete, 2-star Mika Apartments, Piskopiano, SC, 7 nights from €329 (based on four sharing)
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

