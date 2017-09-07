Spotlight on Lanzarote with Falcon Holidays

Sandy beaches, volcanic landscapes and quirky architecture. That’s Lanzarote in a nutshell. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning a holiday to this Canary Island.

Where is it?

Lanzarote is the easternmost of the Canary Islands, which sit in the Atlantic Ocean 80-odd miles off the Moroccan coast.

What’s the weather like?

Nice and warm – the island’s nickname is ‘the land of eternal spring’. In the summer, temperatures are pushing 30 degrees and there’s barely a drop of rain. Even in winter you can expect things to be in the high teens and early 20s, so you can swap your Uggs and bobble hat for a shorts-and-tee combo.

What can I do there?

Make Timanfaya National Park your first port of call. The moon-like landscape here is made up of around 100 volcanic craters known as the Fire Mountains – pour water into one of the boreholes and it’s vapourised in seconds. Manrique designed the restaurant here, and the chefs do away with bog-standard ovens and cook meals using the volcanic heat instead.

Put Jameos del Agua – another César creation – on your to-see list, as well. It’s a series of caves that hide a 600-seater concert hall, tropical gardens, a chic bar and restaurant, and a swimming pool.

On the beach side of things, you’ve got the towns of Puerto del Carmen and Costa Teguise. Both are home to a handful of golden sandy beaches, plus loads of bars and restaurants. The south coast has a couple of white-sand spots – head for Playa Blanca or Papagayo.

There’s a rundown of all the different resorts, too, so you can see which one you fancy.

