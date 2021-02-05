Spring Deals for Dog-Loving Families at the Lodge at Ashford Castle

Enjoy a 3-night getaway in the charming surroundings of the Ashford Estate and visit a working sheep farm where the collie dogs are the stars of the show. The Lodge at Ashford Castle has a special offer available for families who want to explore The West this spring, which includes a trip to the working sheep farm featured in Marley & Me.

Based on a family of four, guests can enjoy a three-night stay in one of The Lodge’s cosy Quay Suites, from €520.50 per adult on a B&B basis. As part of this family deal, guests will receive four tickets to visit the wonderful Joyce Farm in the heart of Connemara, a film location that featured in the hit movie, Marley & Me.

During the farm visit, Joe Joyce and his pack of clever collies will put on a show with a special sheepdog demonstration*. A complimentary packed lunch will be provided by the hotel ahead of your trip, which is just a 45-minute drive from The Ashford Estate.

The hotel offer also includes a three-course meal at the Quay Bar & Brasserie on two evenings of your stay, created by Executive Head Chef Jonathan Keane using fresh seasonal ingredients. Breakfast is also included each morning.

IRELAND’S LEADING DOG-FRIENDLY HOTEL

For families that don’t want to leave their four-legged friend at home, The Lodge at Ashford Castle has a number of pet-friendly rooms and suites available. A dog bed, fluffy towel, food and water bowls will be provided upon arrival. Dogs can be booked at a cost of €10 per night per dog.

Offer: Based on two adults and two children (under the age of 12). Price subject to availability and room type and is correct at time of publication. Valid from March – September 2021.

*Sheepdog demonstration times are 11.00am, 1.00pm and 3.30pm and must be booked at the same time as hotel reservation. Travel to the Joyce farm is not included in this offer.

CANCELLATION POLICY

The Lodge at Ashford has implemented a flexible cancellation policy whereby guests can cancel or change their booking quickly and easily up to 48 hours before arrival.

Should the hotel be forced to closed due to Government restrictions, no charges will be incurred and a full refund implemented.