St John’s, Newfoundland: a Great Weekend Break from Dublin!

Paula Glynn, Grogan Travel, perfectly summed up for everyone this weekend’s four-day fun fam trip with Sunway and WestJet to St John’s in Newfoundland with: “I’ve had a ball!”

Discovering that St John’s is just a short 4.5-hour flight from Dublin and makes a great long weekend break (or stopover on the way to Toronto) were (above): Barry Hammond, Sunway; Siobhan Brannigan, Centre Travel, Dundalk; Donna Friel, Liberty Travel, Letterkenny; Jill Sheeran, Best4Travel (homeworker); Yvonne O’Donohoe, O’Donohoe Travel, Gorey; Paula Glynn, Grogan Travel, Tuam; Carmel Hayes, Strand Travel, Waterford; Joanne Keogh, Top Class Travel, Carlow; and Eileen Penrose, WestJet.

Hosting them were Jeannette Yetman, Destination St John’s; Andrew McCarthy, McCarthy Party Tours & Convention Services; Rodney Walsh, Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism; and Andrew Hiscock, Eastern Newfoundland DMO.

