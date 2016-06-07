St John’s, Newfoundland: a Great Weekend Break from Dublin!

News

Paula Glynn, Grogan Travel, perfectly summed up for everyone this weekend’s four-day fun fam trip with Sunway and WestJet to St John’s in Newfoundland with: “I’ve had a ball!”

“Jelly bean” houses in St John’s, Newfoundland, got their bright, varied colours because boat paint was the cheapest available to the owner fishermen.

Discovering that St John’s is just a short 4.5-hour flight from Dublin and makes a great long weekend break (or stopover on the way to Toronto) were (above): Barry Hammond, Sunway; Siobhan Brannigan, Centre Travel, Dundalk; Donna Friel, Liberty Travel, Letterkenny; Jill Sheeran, Best4Travel (homeworker); Yvonne O’Donohoe, O’Donohoe Travel, Gorey; Paula Glynn, Grogan Travel, Tuam; Carmel Hayes, Strand Travel, Waterford; Joanne Keogh, Top Class Travel, Carlow; and Eileen Penrose, WestJet.

Hosting them were Jeannette Yetman, Destination St John’s; Andrew McCarthy, McCarthy Party Tours & Convention Services; Rodney Walsh, Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism; and Andrew Hiscock, Eastern Newfoundland DMO.

Barry Hammond, Sunway, err… admires a big (but rusty and unswingable) canon at the Cape Spear fortifications in Newfoundland

See www.facebook.com/IrishTravelTradeNews/ for ITTN’s daily reports and lots more photos!

  1. eileen penrose

    June 7, 2016 at 10:37 am

    There is something special about St. John’s. It’s not just the scenery or the great restaurants and pubs, it’s the people and their outlook in life, which brings out the best in you! We all met as strangers and came home friends, and it doesn’t get any better than that!

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

