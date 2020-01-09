News

St Lucia to Introduce Accommodation Tax from April

St Lucia to Introduce Accommodation Tax from April

The government of St Lucia plans to introduce a tourist accommodation fee to fund destination marketing and development, with all accommodation providers on the island required to collect the charge from guests from 1 April 2020. For a nightly rate below US$120 the fee will be US$3, then US$6 for higher rates.

 

The fees will be paid by the stayover visitor and collected by accommodation providers who will remit the fees collected to Government via the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Guests at accommodation services sourced through sharing platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO will be subject to an accommodation fee of 7% on the full cost of the stay.

 

The tourist accommodation fee will be used to finance the destination marketing activities undertaken by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority as it promotes St Lucia’s tourism product worldwide and particularly in key markets within the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, the UK and Europe. The fee will also be used to support village tourism development and destination management and development of the local product in St Lucia. 

 

St Lucia attracts some 350,000 visitors every year. The SLTA has set a target of 541,000 stay-over visitors by 2022 and has an annual budget for marketing and promotion of approximately US$35 million.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Lorna O’Brien Appointed Business Development Executive by Travel Counsellors Ireland

Neil SteedmanJanuary 10, 2020
Read More

Emirates Passenger Numbers to Dubai from Ireland Up 11% in 2019

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2020
Read More

Tourism Australia Launches Bushfire Resource for Travellers

Neil SteedmanJanuary 10, 2020
Read More

Willie Walsh to Retire as IAG Chief Executive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

Up to 40% Off Flights with Aegean from 7-15th January

Michael FloodJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

ITTN’s Travel Deals – 9th January 2020

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

Titanic Belfast Launches Recruitment Drive for 80 Roles

Michael FloodJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

International Aviation Growth Slowed to 4.5% in 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

Aeroflot Named Top On-Time Performing Airline by Cirium

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland