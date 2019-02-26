St Patrick’s Day in Dubai with Emirates Holidays

Emirates Holidays has last-minute deals from Dublin booked by 3rd March for holiday dates from 14th to 19th March 2019 for St Patrick’s Day in Dubai, which will include a mini-festival featuring Kodaline and the Coronas complete with a dedicated BBQ brunch at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

The offers include return Economy Class flights from Dublin with Emirates and complimentary one-day/one-park tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts:

4-star Zabeel House Al Seef by Jumeirah, Dubai

Five nights from €795pps

Popular room

Breakfast included

4-star Aloft Palm Jumeirah

Five nights from €949pps

Aloft Twin Room Sea View

Half-board

4-star Hilton Dubai The Walk

Five nights from €1,085pps

Studio with sea view

Breakfast

40% savings on your stay

5-star JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai

Five nights from €975pps

Deluxe room

Half-board

Savings on your stay

Buy one get one free on spa treatments at Saray Spa

5-star Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Resort & Marina, Dubai

Five nights from €1,219pps

Deluxe Skyline room

Half-board

10% savings on your stay

Customers staying in Dubai receive a complimentary Meet & Greet service when they arrive, including an airside Emirates Holidays escort through Dubai airport. Transfers, excursions, attractions and other optional activities are also available. Prices vary depending on dates of travel. T&Cs apply. All prices correct as of 22nd February 2019.