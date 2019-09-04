St Patrick’s Festival and IHF Dublin Branch Announce Partnership

St Patrick’s Festival has announced that the Dublin Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation will be the Official Accommodation Partner for the event. The partnership celebrates the enormous contribution that the festival makes to Irish culture and tourism and the role that Dublin hotels play in extending a warm Irish welcome to millions of visitors to the city each year, ensuring they have a truly memorable experience.

Above, are Mark Scott-Lennon, Chairman, IHF Dublin Branch, and Conor O’Kane, Vice-Chairman, presenting a cheque for €30,000 to Susan Kirby, Chief Executive, St Patrick’s Festival.

Conor O’Kane said: “We are excited to be partnering with St Patrick’s Festival to celebrate all that is unique about Ireland and Dublin. Since its launch in 1996, the festival has grown from strength to strength, providing an unprecedented platform to showcase Ireland’s heritage and culture with energy and creativity. St Patrick‘s Festival is a key partner for the tourism industry and we look forward to ensuring its continued success as one the greatest national celebrations in the world.”

Susan Kirby added: “St Patrick’s Festival is delighted to welcome the IHF Dublin Branch as Official Accommodation Partner. The partnership includes a financial contribution from Dublin branch members along with a benefit in kind package including accommodation support for festival artists and performers. This support will mean that we can continue to develop and grow one of Ireland’s most important national festivals. It is a fantastic endorsement by the IHF in supporting our ambitions for the Festival.”

Mark Scott-Lennon said: “On behalf of our members, I would like to thank the organisers and team behind St Patrick’s Festival. Their dedication and enthusiasm are key to the festival’s success, delivering an unforgettable experience for visitors and spectators every year. From a tourism perspective, the festival is a major highlight of our calendar. It generates a significant boost for the hospitality sector in Dublin and further afield, with more than 500,000 people attending the Festival Parade alone and some 37% of visitors coming from overseas.”