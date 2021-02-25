St. Pete Beach named America’s #1 and World’s #5 Best Beach in Tripadvisor Awards

St. Pete Beach in Florida has been named the best beach in America and fifth in the world, based on the Tripadvisor annual Travelers’ Choice 2021 rankings, moving up from its second-place spot in 2020.

St. Pete Beach is “A great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water, and seashells by the truckload. The most perfect place to watch the sun set over the ocean,” according to the Tripadvisor review.

The awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travellers, gathered over a 12-month period. New for 2021, the ranking also takes into account the volume of “saves” for beaches on Tripadvisor, reflecting the position that many travellers were in for much of 2020 — unable to travel, desperate to explore, lusting after the beaches they wished they could visit.

Known for its friendly and relaxed vibe, this beautiful beach is definitely one to put on the list for a (hopeful) visit in 2021. It has warm waters year-round, plenty of space for beach activities and water sports, iconic and luxurious accommodations (including the magnificent Don CeSar hotel, known locally as the Pink Palace), eclectic beach bars, and unparalleled, awe-inspiring sunsets.

Steve Hayes, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, comments: “We take Tripadvisor’s awards very seriously in St. Pete/Clearwater. We have been home to the number one beach for four of the past six years, but after a devastating 2020 for travel, we’re especially honoured to receive the Travelers’ Choice Award this year. Our communities, including St. Pete Beach and Madeira Beach, have done an amazing job building these great destinations and keeping their beaches pristine for travellers from near and far.”

The St. Pete/Clearwater district in Florida is also home to unbeatable state parks and nature, a vibrant arts and urban mural scene, over 40 craft beer breweries, and a fiercely independent downtown area – it’s the anti-Florida of Florida. St. Pete/Clearwater is just 90 minutes’ drive from Orlando Airport with Aer Lingus offering direct flights from Ireland (which are currently paused).

