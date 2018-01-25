Star Alliance Enhances RTW Fare Product

A globetrotting trip, stopping only at two destinations for at least 24 hours, is now possible using selected Star Alliance Round the World fares. Up to now, a minimum of three stopovers was required for all RTW tickets. This change increases the number of itineraries available under the RTW product for travel on the Star Alliance network.

“By enabling round the world travel with only two stopovers, we are increasing the attractiveness of the Star Alliance Round the World fare product,” said Janice Antonson, Vice President, Commercial and Communications. “Customers will now find it easier to build their bespoke routing choosing from the vast offer provided by our 28 member airlines, operating more than 18,400 daily flights, connecting 1,300 destinations in 191 countries.”

Star Alliance RTW tickets can booked online at www.staralliance.com/book-fly. The ‘Star Alliance Book & Fly’ tool is available in English, German and Japanese. It allows customers to plan their RTW journey from the comfort of their own home, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. Those wishing to share their travel plans can do so via email or the integrated social media functionality. Once all flights have been booked, electronic tickets can be easily issued via the online tool. Alternatively, customers can contact any Star Alliance member airline or a travel agent to book and purchase an RTW ticket.

Customers can create an individual itinerary covering up to 26,000, 29,000, 34,000 or 39,000 miles and can build their own routings within the maximum mileage of the selected fare level. Travel needs to begin and end in the same country and be in one direction, either going east or west, although some zigzagging is permitted within a single continent. Both the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean must be crossed once.

Customers can also choose from a range of themed RTW journeys, which include World Food, World Wonders, Architecture Hotspots, Nature Trail, Aquatic Wonders, Connecting Cultures, Natural Wonders, Sports Hotspots, Wine Tasting, Romantic Journey and Luxury Lifestyle. In this case, the tool automatically loads a suggested routing, which the customer can adapt to his or her needs. Full details can be found at www.staralliance.com/inspiration.

Stopovers of at least 24 hours must be made in a minimum of two cities and the overall itinerary may include up to 15 stops. As part of offering greater choice to RTW travellers, certain RTW special fares are also available, requiring at least three stopovers and allowing a maximum number of stops that range from five to 12.

The Star Alliance RTW fares are available for travel in First, Business, Premium Economy or Economy Class and are valid for 12 months.

Customers travelling on Star Alliance RTW fares may accrue miles in any of the member carrier frequent flyer programmes. The collected miles (some FFPs use other values than miles, such as for example points or dollars) may count towards earning Star Alliance Gold or Silver status and can be redeemed, for example, for free flights, upgrades, or hotel stays (subject to the terms and conditions of the individual FFP).

More than half of RTW travellers fly in Business Class, more than a third opt for Economy Class, and around 8% for First Class.