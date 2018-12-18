Star Alliance Hosts Christmas Lunch for Top Agents

The annual Star Alliance Christmas lunch has become one of the must attend events during the festive season and this year was no exception as the top agents gathered in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.

Five airlines created Star Alliance as the first global aviation alliance back in 1997. Today, Star Alliance has 28 member airlines, each with its own distinctive culture and style of service. Alliance members come together to offer smooth connections across a vast global network. A project company based in Frankfurt, Germany, co-ordinates Star Alliance activities. These include co-locations at airports, infrastructure, communication initiatives and other services to improve the travel experience.