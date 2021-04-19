News

State to Foot Quarantine Bill for Those Who Can’t Afford It

State to Foot Quarantine Bill for Those Who Can’t Afford It

The State will cover the cost of mandatory hotel quarantine stays for some walk-ins — travellers who arrived in Ireland without a booking and claim they cannot afford the €1,875 bill for the obligatory 14-day isolation period.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Supplier of the Week…Malta Tourism Authority

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Announcement of €2.1m Funding from Department of Transport

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

DHL Express To Set Up New Cargo Operation At Cork Airport

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Dusit Thani Maldives launches a renewed spa concept

Michael FloodApril 19, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Faces Further Cost Cuts if Summer Revenues are Lost, Chief Says

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Macron Hints France Will Welcome Vaccinated Tourists

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Air New Zealand Lifts off From Sydney to Resume International Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coast Named in List of World’s Most Beautiful Road Trips

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Spain Looks to Digital Green Certificate to Save Summer

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn