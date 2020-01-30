News

Steel Cutting Ceremony for Celebrity Beyond in Saint-Nazaire

Steel Cutting Ceremony for Celebrity Beyond in Saint-Nazaire

Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in the Edge series from Celebrity Cruises, has made the move from concept to construct as the first piece of steel was cut at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

“Celebrity Beyond is the perfect natural next-step in the Edge series,” said Richard Fain, Chairman and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. “The Edge series is all about innovation and pushing beyond boundaries and convention, and Celebrity Beyond will continue this legacy.”

Richard Fain, Chairman and Chief Executive, RCCL

“With the launch of our Edge series, Celebrity Cruises redefined modern cruising. Celebrity Edge impressed the world with its outward-facing design and innovation; Celebrity Apex takes the onboard vacation experience to the pinnacle; and now with Celebrity Beyond, we are charting new territory once again,” added Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and Chief Executive, Celebrity Cruises. “While we can’t say much just yet, with Celebrity Beyond three’s a charm.”

“This is a new milestone in the long success story we have with RCCL and Celebrity,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Celebrity Beyond will be the symbol of this co-operation based on mutual trust and our common innovation spirit.”

With the second-in-class Celebrity Apex set to arrive in Southampton in April 2020, the first Celebrity Cruises ship to be launched in the UK in over a decade, the brand expects delivery of Celebrity Beyond in autumn 2021.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Royal Caribbean International Appoints Sean Treacy Senior VP International

Michael FloodJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Coronavirus Deaths Reach 170, WHO Makes Decision Today

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

ITTN Travel Deals – 30th January 2020

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Turkish Airlines Opens Registration for 2020 Bowling Tournament

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Brittany Ferries to Replace Cork-Santander Route with Rosslare-Bilbao/Roscoff Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Emirates Celebrates Eight Years in Ireland, Introduces Service to Penang

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Hannon Travel Signs Up to GoCarbonNeutral.ie

Michael FloodJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Welcomed 32.9m Passengers in 2019

Michael FloodJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Positivity at Holiday World, But Coronavirus Causes Concern

Neil SteedmanJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland