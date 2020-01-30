Steel Cutting Ceremony for Celebrity Beyond in Saint-Nazaire

Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in the Edge series from Celebrity Cruises, has made the move from concept to construct as the first piece of steel was cut at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

“Celebrity Beyond is the perfect natural next-step in the Edge series,” said Richard Fain, Chairman and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. “The Edge series is all about innovation and pushing beyond boundaries and convention, and Celebrity Beyond will continue this legacy.”

“With the launch of our Edge series, Celebrity Cruises redefined modern cruising. Celebrity Edge impressed the world with its outward-facing design and innovation; Celebrity Apex takes the onboard vacation experience to the pinnacle; and now with Celebrity Beyond, we are charting new territory once again,” added Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and Chief Executive, Celebrity Cruises. “While we can’t say much just yet, with Celebrity Beyond three’s a charm.”

“This is a new milestone in the long success story we have with RCCL and Celebrity,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Celebrity Beyond will be the symbol of this co-operation based on mutual trust and our common innovation spirit.”

With the second-in-class Celebrity Apex set to arrive in Southampton in April 2020, the first Celebrity Cruises ship to be launched in the UK in over a decade, the brand expects delivery of Celebrity Beyond in autumn 2021.