Stena Line Announces 25% Off Early Booking Offer

Stena Line Announces 25% Off Early Booking Offer

Book before Tuesday 8th January 2019 for travel on Stena Line routes to Britain and France on the Dublin-Holyhead, Rosslare-Fishguard and Rosslare-Cherbourg routes* from 7th January up to 18th December 2019 and get 25% off.

Bookings can be made at www.stenaline.ie/newyear and must be booked 48 hours in advance of travel.

*Applies to Economy, Flexi and Premium motorist fares only. Premium is not available on the Rosslare-Cherbourg route. Offer excludes freight and bicycles. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer, discount or promotion. Non-web and credit card fees may apply. See website for full terms and conditions. Stena Line reserves the right to withdraw or change this offer at any time.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

