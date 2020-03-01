News

Stena Line €7 Super Saver Flash Sale

Stena Line has a €7 one-way Super Saver flash sale for foot passengers on all Irish Sea routes until 9 March to celebrate the arrival of two new ships – the Stena Estrid sailing on the Dublin-Holyhead route since January and the Stena Edda, which will be sailing on the Liverpool-Belfast route from early March. The offer is also available on Rosslare-Fishguard, Rosslare-Cherbourg and Belfast-Cairnryan routes.

The offer is running until Monday 9 March and with limited allocation, so customers are encouraged to hurry and secure their sailing for travel up to 18 December on all Irish Sea routes except Rosslare-Cherbourg, where date exclusions apply.

The €7 foot fare applies to single travel on Cairnryan / Liverpool to Belfast, Holyhead to Dublin, and Fishguard to Rosslare routes. On the Rosslare to Cherbourg route the fare is €14 one-way by foot per adult and €9.50 per child. Date exclusions apply – valid for travel on the Cairnryan / Liverpool to Belfast and Holyhead to Dublin routes until 18 December and from 1 April – 31 May and 10 September – 18 December on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route. The fares must be booked 48 hours in advance of travel and by 9 March at 23.00.

Diane Poole, Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea South), Stena Lane, said: “We are so excited to launch our Super Saver fare, in celebration of our brand-new ships, and give customers a fantastic opportunity to come onboard and experience Stena Estrid and Stena Edda in all their fine glory from only €7.

“The Super Saver fare allows passengers to visit Britain while enjoying all of the wonderful benefits that the brand-new Stena Estrid has to offer, such as the latest design in cabins and further enhancement of our Scandinavian inspired interiors all making the new ship the largest, most spacious and most comfortable ever to sail between Dublin and Holyhead.

“When you travel with Stena Line, it’s always just right or, as they say in Sweden, ‘Lagom’. They remove the hustle and bustle of life take care of the Big Little Things and make everything easy. There are lots of facilities onboard, including the ship’s spectacular Sky Bar, two Happy World children’s play areas, a relaxing Hygge reclining lounge, Stena Plus lounge, two movie lounges, Taste restaurant, and a bigger better shopping experience.”

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

