Stena Line Ferry Returns to Belfast Route

Stena Line’s newest ferry, Stena Embla, has returned to serve the Belfast-Liverpool route after being temporarily re-routed to Rosslare-Cherbourg so truckers could have direct access to EU markets.

Truck drivers (l-r) Daniel Ferris, Dean McAuley and Johnny Spence were amongst the first to travel (Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

Stena Embla will join her sister ship Stena Edda on the popular Belfast–Liverpool route with the capacity to carry 1,000 passengers, 120 cars and with 3,100 freight lane meters.  It will increase the Belfast–Liverpool service freight capacity by 20% and raise passenger capacity by 33%.

Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Irish Sea Trade Director said:  “Stena Embla will make one daily return trip between Belfast and Liverpool.  We have now invested over £400m in our ferries and port facilities on the Irish Sea in recent years.  The Belfast-Liverpool route is one of the most popular Irish Sea crossings for both freight and leisure traffic so having a second vessel of the calibre of Stena Embla, with a host of high-quality passenger facilities, will further increase its appeal and expand our capacity.  In March 2020 we launched our new build Stena Edda onto the Belfast-Liverpool service and the feedback from our freight and leisure customers was extremely positive. Now we will have two ships offering identical services and facilities which will help take our service levels on the route to new heights.  We have real confidence in the future of our Belfast services and our Irish Sea routes in general, which is why this region has attracted three brand new ships in the last 12 months alone.”

The ship had its first sailing from Belfast on Sunday, January 24.

