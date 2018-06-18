Stena Line is New Title Sponsor of Dublin Horse Show

Stena Line has confirmed that it will be the title sponsor of the Dublin Horse Show for the next two years. The show is not only the highlight of the equestrian calendar in Ireland but is also one of the most iconic social events of the year, attracting over 100,000 visitors each year to the famous RDS venue.

This year’s event takes place from 8th–12th August at the RDS and in addition to world-class international equestrian competitions will also include a range of other activities, including over 300 shopping stalls, roving entertainment, food and drink outlets around the grounds, and National Show Jumping finals for all ages. Over 1,500 horses and ponies will compete across 132 classes and competitions during the five-day event.

Diane Poole, Travel Commercial Manager Irish Sea South, Stena Line, said: “We are thrilled to confirm our title sponsorship of the Stena Line Dublin Horse Show 2018, which is now in its 145th year. Partnering with such an iconic Irish event as the Dublin Horse Show provides a perfect opportunity for Stena Line to engage directly with a wider audience and further demonstrates our commitment and support for a range of communities across Ireland.

“We are delighted to have Stena Line onboard for this year’s Dublin Horse Show,” said Michael Duffy, Chief Executive, RDS. “The show is considered to be one of the best equestrian events in the world and we operate it on a non-profit basis so to make it the best showcase for the Irish Sport Horse industry that it can be. This export-led industry is worth over €800 million to the Irish economy and is a vital component of rural Ireland’s economy. Sponsorship such as with Stena Line is vital for the success of the show and ultimately really beneficial for the Irish Sport Horse industry.”

Pictured are Caitlin Hyland, Customer Service Representative, Stena Line, and Second Lieutenant James Whyte with ‘Rolestown’ of the Defence Forces Equitation School, McKee Barracks.