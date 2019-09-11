Stena Line Launches Hotel Break Sale to Britain

Stena Line has an autumn/winter Hotel Break Sale with prices starting from €145 per adult sharing, including return ferry travel with car and a two-night hotel in Britain.

Book by 30 November for travel up to 31 March 2020 and you can sail with your car from Dublin to Holyhead, Rosslare to Fishguard or Belfast to Cairnryan.

Ian Baillie, Senior Product Manager, Stena Line, said: “We are excited to launch our successful autumn/winter Hotel Sale once again. As Stena Line has the widest selection of routes and destinations on the Irish Sea and excellent relationships with accommodation providers it is only natural that we provide a one-stop-shop of holiday choices to our customers. At this great price space is limited so holidaymakers are encouraged to book now and before 30 November to take a memorable trip this autumn or winter.”

Booking details can be found at www.stenaline.ie/hotelsale and include return travel based on a car + two persons on any of Stena Line’s routes to Britain. Children under 16 travel free (family rooms available for a supplement).