Stena Line is Using Artificial Intelligence on Vessels

Stena Line has announced that as part of its efforts to reduce fuel consumption and minimise environmental impact, the company is now running a pilot study using artificial intelligence technology onboard vessels.
In close collaboration with the technology company Hitachi, an AI-model is being developed that will help predict the most fuel-efficient way to operate a certain vessel on a specific route. The model will be a support for the captain and officers onboard, and if successful it will make an important contribution to Stena Line’s sustainability target to reduce fuel consumption by 2.5 % annually.
