Stephen Donnelly Gives Thumbs Up to Holiday Fine

Anyone trying to leave the country without a reasonable excuse will face a fine of up to €500 from today, according to regulations signed over the weekend. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly signed the first of a raft of new restriction regulations, which effectively means anyone that tries to leave the country via sea, land or air without a reasonable excuse is going to get a stiff fine.

The fine is an increase on the €100 currently levied on anyone deemed to be in breach of the 5km travel limit on all but essential travel.