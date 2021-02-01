News

Stephen Donnelly Gives Thumbs Up to Holiday Fine

Stephen Donnelly Gives Thumbs Up to Holiday Fine

Anyone trying to leave the country without a reasonable excuse will face a fine of up to €500 from today, according to regulations signed over the weekend. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly signed the first of a raft of new restriction regulations, which effectively means anyone that tries to leave the country via sea, land or air without a reasonable excuse is going to get a stiff fine.

The fine is an increase on the €100 currently levied on anyone deemed to be in breach of the 5km travel limit on all but essential travel.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

And We Have…The Monthly Winner of ITTN Photographer of the Year, Sponsored by Emirates

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

UK Could Be ‘Close to Normal’ by Summer – Government Scientific Expert

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

US Airlines Come Out Against Testing for Domestic Flights

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

Irish Gang Forging Negative Covid Tests for European Travellers

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

Fáilte Ireland Unveils €55 million Aid Package for Tourism Industry

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

Emirates Handed Record Fine…For Lost Luggage

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

Michael O’Leary: Summer Travel Looking ‘Remarkably Optimistic’

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

Port Canaveral: Cruising Will Resume By July

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Posts Big Loss

Fionn DavenportFebruary 1, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn