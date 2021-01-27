Stephen Donnelly Walks Back Vaccination Promise

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has walked back a promise that all adults in Ireland would be vaccinated by September. In an interview on RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, the minister said his statement last week “wasn’t a promise” as it had “serious caveats.”

When it was put to him by Claire Byrne that he had made a promise, he asked to “rephrase” his answer and said: “If the vaccines come through that we have advanced purchases for, they’re authorised and if they come in on schedule, then it is reasonable to think that by September every adult could be vaccinated, but with all of those very serious caveats.”

Listen to the interview here.