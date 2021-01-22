News

Steve Williams (MSC) Appointed Chair of CLIA

The popular Steve Williams (Sales Director MSC) has been appointed to chair the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) trade engagement group.

Established in 1975 and made up of all the cruise companies, the CLIA is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice and leading authority of the global cruise community. Its objective is to co-ordinate cruise company products with the trade.

CLIA supports policies and practices that foster a safe, secure, healthy and sustainable cruise ship environment and is dedicated to promoting the cruise travel experience.

Steve’s appointment will be well received by the Irish travel trade as he a is well known presence as well as a regular visitor to Ireland, attending all of the trade awards and Holiday World.

 

