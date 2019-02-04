Stobart Air Agrees Deal to Operate Flights for KLM Cityhopper

Stobart Air has secured a new partnership with KLM Cityhopper. The agreement, commencing on 24th February 2019, will see Stobart Air provide an E195 jet on an ACMI contract (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) for the purpose of operating up to eight flights per day from Amsterdam, including Dublin.

The partnership follows Stobart Air’s recent €36 million investment in two Embraer E190 jet aircraft to service routes for BA Cityflyer from London City Airport.

In 2018 Stobart Air’s overall passenger figures increased by 12% on the previous year, with the airline carrying 2,224,037 passengers on over 43,500 flights. The airline reported a significant increase on its Flybe routes from London Southend Airport, with passenger numbers doubling last year to 500,000.

Graeme Buchanan, Managing Director, Stobart Air, said: “Last year was a successful year for Stobart Air. As a result of a strong route network and optimum schedules, coupled with operating key routes to meet the demand of our passengers, the airline continues to perform well. The addition of our new partner is testament to the success of our business model in providing regional flying capacity to leading international airlines.

“With a strong and talented team in our Dublin headquarters and across our operations in Ireland, the UK and Europe, we look forward to continuous growth and development in 2019 and beyond.”