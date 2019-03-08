News

Stobart Air to Cancel Dublin to Southend Route

Stobart Air to Cancel Dublin to Southend Route

Stobart Air, which has scheduled flights from Dublin to Southend, has decided to discontinue the route with effect from the winter schedule. The flights have been operated by Flybe, on behalf of Stobart, using Embraer E-190 aircraft.

Southend Airport had been ranked the best London airport by Which magazine in 2018.

Stobart Air issued  the following statement: “Following a comprehensive review of our overall route network, the summer 2019 schedule from London Southend Airport starting on 1 April will include Antwerp, Caen, Groningen, Rennes, and the new route to Newquay Cornwall.

“Stobart Air continues to review our route network to ensure we meet customer demand and explore new opportunities to grow and develop our airline.”

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

