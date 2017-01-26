Strand Travel Opens New Cruise Centre

Celebrating a busy start to the new year, Strand Travel Worldchoice have unveiedl their bright new shopfront for 2017.Inside the office there are also changes, with the opening of a new Cruise Centre, and Flight Centre.

With the rapid expansion in its cruise business, the agency recognised the need for a new Cruise Centre. Cruise Specialist Darren Hutchinson is always on hand to answer questions, helping clients select the most suitable itineraries, with the best ships and accommodation.

All of the Cruise Travel Consultants have cruised extensively and offer a wealth of first-hand experience to cruise guests. They have received amazing feedback from their clients since they opened the Cruise Centre.

Strand Travel has been operating in Georges Street, Waterford, for over 42 years and employs 12 people in the busy office.

Most staff are long-standing members, ranging from 10 years to 23 years with the company, so there is a wealth of experience and loyalty to be tapped into.

As well as being a busy retail outlet, Strand Travel also has a vibrant corporate office, working closely with companies in all corners of the world.

“The new year has got off to a great start, with plenty of enquiries, and a great conversion rate,” said Tom O’Donohoe, Managing Director. “It is very important to us to be seen investing in our premises, and in our business generally. Our best asset is our staff who have been with us for many years.”