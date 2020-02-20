Summer Family Fun Offers on Haven Family Holidays with Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries has deals on Haven Family Holidays that are only available until 29 February. A seven-night stay at Hafan Y Mor, North Wales, arriving on 10 July, for €1,064, saves €333.

Alternatively, save €381 on a trip to Presthaven Caravan Holiday Park, on the north-eastern Welsh coast, next to miles and miles of sandy beach, for €882.

Both offers include a two-bedroom Deluxe home sleeping up to six persons and a car cruise ferry crossing with Irish Ferries.

All Haven Holiday Parks offer plenty of activities, including heated indoor and outdoor pools, SplashZones, children’s paddling pools, along with go-karting, bike hire, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts. There is also wall-to-wall entertainment day to night.