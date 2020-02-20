News

Summer Family Fun Offers on Haven Family Holidays with Irish Ferries

Summer Family Fun Offers on Haven Family Holidays with Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries has deals on Haven Family Holidays that are only available until 29 February. A seven-night stay at Hafan Y Mor, North Wales, arriving on 10 July, for €1,064, saves €333.

Alternatively, save €381 on a trip to Presthaven Caravan Holiday Park, on the north-eastern Welsh coast, next to miles and miles of sandy beach, for €882.

Both offers include a two-bedroom Deluxe home sleeping up to six persons and a car cruise ferry crossing with Irish Ferries.

All Haven Holiday Parks offer plenty of activities, including heated indoor and outdoor pools, SplashZones, children’s paddling pools, along with go-karting, bike hire, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts. There is also wall-to-wall entertainment day to night.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Qatar Airways Increases Shareholding in IAG to 25.1%

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

TCI Reveals Top 10 Long-Haul and Short-Haul Booking Lists

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 20th February 2020

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

Coronavirus Update: Passengers Leave the Diamond Princess, ITB China Cancelled

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Signs Agreement with Antigua and Barbuda

Michael FloodFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort to Host Spa Life Ireland

Michael FloodFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

FAMILY SALE NOW ON

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

MAKING THE MONTH OF LOVE EVEN LOVELIER

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

ACCESS A WORLD OF PERKS AND PRIVILEGES

Neil SteedmanFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland