Summer Holidays ‘Not Realistic’ Says Tony Holohan

Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has pretty much ruled out summer holidays for this year, pouring ice water on the the hopes of many a frustrated holidaymaker looking to get some summer sun in 2021.
Read the story here.
Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has pretty much ruled out summer holidays for this year, pouring ice water on the the hopes of many a frustrated holidaymaker looking to get some summer sun in 2021.
Read the story here.
When Do You Feel Customers Will Travel?
Total Votes: 38
YouTube
RSS