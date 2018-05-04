Sunway and Constantinou Bros Partner in Cyprus

Sunway and Constantinou Bros, a family-owned hotel group in Cyprus, hosted the trade and media to lunch in Bloom Restaurant to promote the hotels and Cyprus as a destination.

Thomas Donohoe, Strand Travel, and Louise Monaghan, Skytours, were the lucky winners of the prize draw featuring trips to Cyprus. Thomas won flights with Cobalt Air and seven nights in the Athena Beach Hotel, while Louise won flights with Ryanair and seven nights accommodation in one of the Constantinou Bros hotels.

There are three 4-star and one 5-star hotels in the group and these can be found in the Cyprus section of the Sunway brochure and website.

Aristos Diomedous, General Manager of the hotels, informed the trade of the great relationship between Sunway and the hotel group and also of the great destination that Cyprus has become with consistent year-round good weather. Hospitality is top of the list and a mixture of Greek and Cypriot cuisine is offered. Mountains, sea and nature are all part of the unique product.

Mark Richardson, Sales and Marketing Manager of the hotels, told the gathering that the hotels were only a 20-minute drive from Larnica Airport and with great offers and incentives for the trade through Sunway to encourage bookings throughout the year.

Indoor and outdoor bowling are a major attraction for more mature guests and with four golf courses within easy reach this is becoming another major attraction. Mountain biking and walking are also part of the hotel programmes.

Cobalt Air is flying to Cyprus all year round and Ryanair from May to March, so access is no longer a problem. Sunway is packaging everything to this destination with so much to offer.