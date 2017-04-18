News

Sunway Fam Trip to Morocco

Sunway Fam Trip to Morocco

Sunway were delighted to host a recent educational trip to exotic Morocco. Jeanette Taylor (Agency Sales Manager) guided the group through seven sun – drenched days of unspoilt Mediterranean and Atlantic coastlines, sandy beaches, boutique hotels, ancient medinas, cosmopolitan cities and tagines!

Lorraine Wynne (Travel Counsellors), Isabella Donche (Barter Travel), Ian Manto (Harvey Travel), Jeanette Taylor (Sunway), Rachel Cagney (Clonmel Travel), Grainne Caffrey (Sunway), Michael Kelly (Keller Travel), Annette Hynes (Fahy Travel), Erica Archer (Sunway), Nicola Doyle (Sunway), Shelly Osbourne (Sunway), Judy Coughlan (Dawson Travel), Helena Crowley (Bernard Hayes Travel)

The first three days were spent in the luxurious beachfront surrounds of Club Med Agadir where a full city tour and visits to neighbouring hotels were enjoyed by all. Following a delicious group lunch in the breath-taking Paradise Valley, the next stop was Imi Ouddar where the team were delighted to be hosted at the Paradis Plage Hotel, the perfect retreat centre for Yoga & Spa lovers.

4.Helena Crowley (Bernard Hayes Travel), Jeanette Taylor (Sunway), Shelly Osbourne (Sunway) Isabella Donche (Barter Travel)

Then it was on to Club Med Palmeraie in exotic Marrakech where the Sunway contingent were delighted to be shown around the beautiful resort as well as testing out the facilities for themselves. The evening activities were a real treat with a horse & carriage to Palais Charhamane for dinner and a show before returning to Club Med for the night.

7.Isabella Donche (Barter Travel), Rachel Cagney (Clonmel Travel), Lorraine Wynne (Travel Counsellors)

On Thursday it was time to journey back to Agadir after some more hotel tours and a stop off in Riad Zaid for lunch. Home for the night was the 5*Sofitel Thalassa Sea & Spa where everyone adored the seafront grounds with private access to the beach. The trip was perfectly finished off with a delicious farewell dinner in Pure Passion before a final night at the 5* Sofitel Thalassa.

9.Lorraine Wynne (Travel Counsellors), Isabella Donche (Barter Travel), Ian Manto (Harvey Travel), Jeanette Taylor (Sunway), Rachel Cagney (Clonmel Travel), Michael Kelly (Keller Travel), Annette Hynes (Fahy Travel), Erica Archer (Sunway), Shelly Osbourne (Sunway), Grainne Caffrey (Sunway), Nicola Doyle (Sunway), Judy Coughlan (Dawson Travel), Helena Crowley (Bernard Hayes Travel)

The group lead by Jeanette Taylor of Sunway along with her colleagues Michelle Osbourne, Nicola Doyle, Erica Archer, Dennis Chiren and Grainne Caffrey, included Isabella Donche (Barter Travel), Annette Hynes (Fahy Travel), Helena Crowley (Bernard Hayes Travel), Michael Kelly (Keller Travel), Rachel Cagney (Clonmel Travel), Ian Manto (Harvey Travel), Lorraine Wynne (Travel Counsellors) and Judy Coughlan (Dawson Travel).

Sunway offer a wide range of Moroccan holiday options with accommodations from 2 star self-catering to luxury 5 star all-inclusive hotels and twin centre and multi centre holidays between Agadir, Essaouira and Marrakech.

Shelly Osbourne (Sunway) enjoying some retail therapy

Morocco is the ideal winter sun golf break with Agadir being a well-known and regarded destination for all level of players. With numerous impressive courses, tee off times can be requested at the time of making your booking. Holidays include Return flights From Dublin to Agadir, substantial 20kg checked baggage per person, Transfers, 7 nights’ accommodation and services of a resort representative. Book now and don’t miss the chance for your customers to visit this enchanting destination.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

