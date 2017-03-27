News

Sunway Has Job Vacancies

Sunway Has Job Vacancies

Sunway is seeking experienced travel industry professionals to join its sales, operations and administration areas. A minimum of two year’s travel experience is required.

Contact Kathy on 01 231 1235 for more information.

 

 

