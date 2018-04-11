Sunway Holidays Seeks to Appoint a Marketing Executive

Sunway Holidays is seeking applications for a Marketing Executive with a minimum of three years’ experience for its Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin, office. The closing date for applications is Friday 20th April 2018.
The ideal candidate should have a passion for marketing, be able to work on their own initiative and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. Working as part of a team, you will assist in the development and implementation of all marketing and PR strategies. You will support the sales and marketing team in all areas of marketing, suggest new ideas that will attract new customers, both online and off line, such as promotions and competitions. You will provide full administration support to the marketing and PR team.
Requirements
- Minimum three years’ experience working in a marketing role
- Diploma or Degree in Marketing or similar business discipline
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Experience in using Google Analytics and Google Adwords
- Strong understanding of Social Media management
- Preferable: Adobe Photoshop, Mailchimp (or similar newsletter software)
- Good understanding of market research
- Ability to analyse data and spot trends
Ideal Candidate
- Excellent communication and people skills
- Team player
- Eager to learn
- Creative and commercial awareness
- Confident with strong organisational and follow up skills
- Interest in travel and media and marketing in Ireland across the board
- Strong eye for design and have interest in current trends
- Capacity to work under pressure
- Ability to multi-task and switch between duties
- Positive attitude and strong work ethic
- Thrives working in a fast-paced environment
- Must be flexible to work in a constantly changing environment with occasional requirement to work outside of office hours and in alternative locations
Send your CV to Jobs@Sunway.ie
Salary: Negotiable depending on experience
