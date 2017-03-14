News

Sunway Hosts Cork Agents

Launching their summer 2017 holidays programme, the Sunway team of Mary Denton, Deirdre Sweeny and Jeanette Taylor hosted over 30 travel agents to a delicious dinner in Isaac’s restaurant in Cork.

Cork agents at the Sunway dinner

As everyone enjoyed the delicious food, the Sunway team introduced their new Summer Sun destinations for 2017 – Salou, Sardinia and Cyprus – and thanked the agents for their continued support.

Dympna and Sean from Lee Travel.

The evening continued over in the Cork Arms until the early hours with some relaxed drinks and a very competitive pool tournament!

Enjoying the meal in Iaascs.

With the week that was in it, and to continue Sunway’s Valentine’s photo competition, love was in the air and some fun photos were taken.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

