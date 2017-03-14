Launching their summer 2017 holidays programme, the Sunway team of Mary Denton, Deirdre Sweeny and Jeanette Taylor hosted over 30 travel agents to a delicious dinner in Isaac’s restaurant in Cork.
As everyone enjoyed the delicious food, the Sunway team introduced their new Summer Sun destinations for 2017 – Salou, Sardinia and Cyprus – and thanked the agents for their continued support.
The evening continued over in the Cork Arms until the early hours with some relaxed drinks and a very competitive pool tournament!
With the week that was in it, and to continue Sunway’s Valentine’s photo competition, love was in the air and some fun photos were taken.
