Sunway: New Look, Slogan, and Enhanced Booking System

Last December, Sunway rebranded and is delivering a new enhanced flexible booking system, reflected by the company’s new slogan, ‘Your Holiday, Your Way’.

Sunway started as a small travel agency in Blackrock, Co Dublin, when, on 28th April 1966, Tanya Airey’s grandfather Roy Beatty, with a team of four, commenced trading. Over the next 30 years the business grew until it was then Tanya’s turn to take over the reins. Tanya grew the family-owned Irish business into a very successful tour operator offering traditional seven- and 14-night package holidays – and that part of the business still exists today – while today Sunway quite simply has the world covered, from sun holidays, city breaks, long-haul, the ever-popular cruises, Club Med, and many other niche products.

Tanya’s role has now evolved to Chairperson, paving the way for a new Chief Executive, Mary Denton, who was delighted to tell ITTN about her new role and her plans for Sunway in 2020 and beyond:

“On a personal level, I am now well settled into my new role as CEO. In this industry you never get a minute, so it was a case of just hitting the ground running and getting on with it! The transition was very smooth to be honest and that was down to the great team we have here in Sunway. I have a lovely new office that overlooks Dun Laoghaire Harbour, which is fabulous, but more importantly I have fantastic people working with me and we all have the same goal of making Sunway the ‘go to’ holiday company in Ireland.

“As you know we rebranded last December and I am delighted to say that we have received great feedback on the new look and design. Sunway is evolving in many ways along with our new look: we are totally committed to delivering our new enhanced flexible booking system, and our new slogan, ‘Your Holiday, Your Way’, reflects this. Agents can now book any departure date and any duration with the security of being bonded under the Sunway brand. We are constantly adding new destinations and widening our product range so that we can offer a great choice of experiences to consumers.

“Our primary goal for 2020 is to help facilitate our trade partners in selling a Sunway holiday and key to this is providing travel agents with a booking system that is quick, easy and reliable to use. During 2019, we worked really hard on improving our agents booking system and I am delighted to say that agents are using it a lot more than phoning our call centre. Technology is key to travel, so we are constantly working on developments to improve the booking experience for travel agents and consumers alike. With our updated ‘new look’, agents’ website, great choice of destinations, choice of durations, etc., agents can tailor-make their clients’ holidays from their desks, with just a few clicks of a mouse and a low booking deposit.

“We will continue to provide an excellent level of service throughout 2020, and we look forward to working closely with the travel agents and to offer our support and friendship along the way. Sunway are totally committed to supporting travel agents now and in the future.”

