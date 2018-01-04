Sunway is to appoint a full-time web developer at its offices in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Applicants with the relevant experience should send their CV with a covering letter to james.kenny@sunway.ie by Friday 12th January 2018.
Sunway seeks a highly capable and enthusiastic web developer with a minimum of three years’ relevant commercial experience. The web developer will join a small team responsible for the development and management of the company’s websites, server/DB management.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the development and maintenance of the company websites
- Responsible for the design and coding, including graphics, animation and functionality
- Collaborating with product and marketing team to define and implement innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals and experience
- Executing all visual design stages from concept to build, to final go-live
- Create wireframes to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas
- Continuously seek to improve the usability and performance of websites
- Prioritise tasks, requests and requirements for different projects from different teams and maintain awareness of their hurdles and successes
- Circulate efficient and accurate reporting, detailing visitor statistics for all web campaigns
Experience
- At least three years’ commercial experience in a similar role
- Experience of building user interfaces and prototypes from wireframes and designs
- Proficiency in HTML 5, CSS, and JavaScript for rapid prototyping
- Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator or other visual design and wire-framing tools
- Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies
- Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively
- A good understanding of SEO
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills and attention to detail
- Ability to work both independently and effectively with others
Remuneration
Competitive salary on offer, subject to experience.
