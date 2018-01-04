Sunway Seeks Full-Time Website Developer

Sunway is to appoint a full-time web developer at its offices in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Applicants with the relevant experience should send their CV with a covering letter to james.kenny@sunway.ie by Friday 12th January 2018.

Sunway seeks a highly capable and enthusiastic web developer with a minimum of three years’ relevant commercial experience. The web developer will join a small team responsible for the development and management of the company’s websites, server/DB management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the development and maintenance of the company websites

Responsible for the design and coding, including graphics, animation and functionality

Collaborating with product and marketing team to define and implement innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals and experience

Executing all visual design stages from concept to build, to final go-live

Create wireframes to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas

Continuously seek to improve the usability and performance of websites

Prioritise tasks, requests and requirements for different projects from different teams and maintain awareness of their hurdles and successes

Circulate efficient and accurate reporting, detailing visitor statistics for all web campaigns

Experience

At least three years’ commercial experience in a similar role

Experience of building user interfaces and prototypes from wireframes and designs

Proficiency in HTML 5, CSS, and JavaScript for rapid prototyping

Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator or other visual design and wire-framing tools

Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

A good understanding of SEO

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and attention to detail

Ability to work both independently and effectively with others

Remuneration

Competitive salary on offer, subject to experience.