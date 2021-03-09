Super Nintendo World to Open in Japan on March 18

Universal Studios Japan will hold its grand opening of the world’s first SUPER NINTENDO WORLD on March 18, 2021 – bringing to life a highly themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures where guests will be able to play inside their favourite Nintendo games. The grand opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will kick off the park’s year-long 20th Anniversary Celebration.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will make its debut as the first multi-level land at Universal Studios Japan where Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle tower over the area. It will feature Mario Kart- and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, as well as restaurants, shops and other experiences that can only be found at Universal Studios Japan.

It also provides guests with an all-new type of “Asobi” play experience where they will jump, punch ? Blocks and collect virtual coins. Guests can purchase a Power-Up Band in the land and sync it to their smartphones to keep track of their score and compete with other park guests. At Key Challenge attractions around the land, guests can collect keys, gather character stamps and more using their entire bodies in dynamic activities. Families and friends will unleash their passion to play in the new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

About Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan is wholly owned by Comcast NBCUniversal.

Universal Studios Japan located in Osaka, Japan, has succeeded in establishing its position as a prominent entertainment and leisure landmark drawing many guests from distant areas in Japan as well as overseas. “Bringing You the Best of the World” – a theme park where its guests can have the world’s best experiences and create the world’s best memories, Universal Studios Japan offers world-class entertainment such as authentic attractions and shows, based not only on Hollywood blockbusters but also popular entertainment brands, and a variety of seasonal events entertaining its guests to the fullest.

Universal Studios Japan has continued to evolve since its opening and has recently accelerated its growth with the launch of world-class entertainment experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Flying Dinosaur and Minion Park and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem Ride. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a new area where you can enjoy entertainment based on world-renowned Nintendo characters and their worlds will open on March 18, 2021.