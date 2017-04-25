SuperBreak Amends Baggage Options on Flight-Inclusive Packages

In a move to give agents greater flexibility when booking flight-inclusive packages, SuperBreak has altered its baggage options for all products. Agents now have the option to add checked-in hold bags rather than have them automatically added, which has been the case until now. This gives customers the freedom to travel with hand baggage only, to add a hold bag per person, or perhaps one piece of luggage per couple.

When booking online, luggage is no longer automatically added and agents are required to add it at the booking overview and review stage. One bag per person can be added.

Graham Balmforth, National Sales Manager, said: “Many customers may choose to travel with hand baggage only to keep costs down or to share a bag with a partner when on a city break. We wanted to ensure we offer agents as much flexibility as possible to meet different people’s individual demands in terms of baggage choices and now we can successfully do this.”