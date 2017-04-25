News

SuperBreak Amends Baggage Options on Flight-Inclusive Packages

SuperBreak Amends Baggage Options on Flight-Inclusive Packages

In a move to give agents greater flexibility when booking flight-inclusive packages, SuperBreak has altered its baggage options for all products. Agents now have the option to add checked-in hold bags rather than have them automatically added, which has been the case until now. This gives customers the freedom to travel with hand baggage only, to add a hold bag per person, or perhaps one piece of luggage per couple.

When booking online, luggage is no longer automatically added and agents are required to add it at the booking overview and review stage. One bag per person can be added.

Graham Balmforth, National Sales Manager, said: “Many customers may choose to travel with hand baggage only to keep costs down or to share a bag with a partner when on a city break. We wanted to ensure we offer agents as much flexibility as possible to meet different people’s individual demands in terms of baggage choices and now we can successfully do this.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport Story 1

Historic First Direct Transatlantic Flight to Depart from Cork Airport on 1st July

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 2

WOW air Offers Reykjavik in Iceland and Onward to 10 Destinations in USA and Canada

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 3

New Route from Cork to Newquay in Cornwall for Summer 2017

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 4

Charm Awaits in Zurich, Switzerland, from Cork Airport this Summer

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 5

Romance and Culture are in Abundance in Verona, Italy

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 6

New Food Republic Outlet Will Offer a Very Special Taste of Cork

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
IMG_8282

Clodagh is Departing from Visit USA Committee

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport became an aviation king of Europe overnight as it claimed a prestigious Routes Europe 2017 Marketing Awards held at the Titanic, Belfast. The award winners are selected for their outstanding achievements in route development marketing, with Shannon claiming the top award in the Airport Under 4 million Passengers category. The award delivers a clean sweep for Shannon, which in September of last year won the World Routes Marketing Awards 2016 in the same passenger category for the second time in three years. Shannon, which is the only Irish airport to win in this years European awards, was shortlisted alongside Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg, Germany; Cagliari International Airport, Sardinia; Poznan Lawica Airport, Poland and Vilnius Airport, Lithuania. Pictured (l-r) are Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, Stephen Small, Brand Directorof Routes and Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport

Shannon Wins Again at Routes Europe in Belfast

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More
Uncle Ho’s House, Hanoi

A Tale of Three Cities, Two Countries: Hanoi, Vietnam

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland