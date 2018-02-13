News

SuperBreak Appoints New National Sales Manager

SuperBreak Appoints New National Sales Manager

SuperBreak has appointed Gary Gillespie to the role of National Sales Manager, replacing Graham Balmforth who retired at the end of January. Gary takes up the role immediately and will be responsible for the six-strong sales team. He brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked in the industry for over 30 years.

Gary will report directly to Julie Pinkney, Customer Experience Director, and the role will continue to work side-by-side with Chris Cundall, Head of Trade Relations, who manages the close relationships with the multiples. Gary began his career in branch as a retail travel agent for Neilson Travel and Thomas Cook Retail before moving to head office as business development manager and then head of sales and training for Thomas Cook’s Flexibletrips. He moves to SuperBreak from Innstant Travel, where he was Head of Sales.

Julie Pinkney said: “This is a new chapter for SuperBreak and we are excited to welcome Gary to our team. We have lot of plans in the pipeline to support agents and Gary’s skills will be invaluable in driving these forward. His understanding of how our products work, from his time at Thomas Cook’s Flexibletrips, as well as his experience in retail and training, will be vital, especially as we launch our new products, such as the charter flights programme.”

Gary said: “SuperBreak has an amazing product and an enviable, award-winning reputation within the travel industry. With the new focus on experience-led packages such as Iceland, Seville and Montenegro, it is a really exciting time to join the company. I am looking forward to building on the great success they have had to date, and working closely with all their trade partners to further strengthen those relationships, and the support they provide.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Sara Zimmerman, Managing Director, Travel Department

MML Invests €12m in Controlling Stake in Travel Department

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
Qatar Visa Waivers

Discover Qatar and Qatar Tourism Authority Enhance City and Desert Tours

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
travel deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 13th February 2018

Sarah SlatteryFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
American Express Global Business Travel

American Express GBT to Acquire HRG

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
London Southend Airport

Flybe Announces 20% Off Dublin Flights to London Southend

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Istanbul Transit Passengers Up 21% for 1Q2018

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Qatar Airways eNews Story 5

Qatar Airways Now Flies to Penang

Michael FloodFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
George Best Belfast city Airport

Belfast City Airport Announces £15m Infrastructure Investment

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Barrhead Travel, Belfast

US Travel Leaders Group to Acquire Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel Group

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland