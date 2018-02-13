SuperBreak Appoints New National Sales Manager

SuperBreak has appointed Gary Gillespie to the role of National Sales Manager, replacing Graham Balmforth who retired at the end of January. Gary takes up the role immediately and will be responsible for the six-strong sales team. He brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked in the industry for over 30 years.

Gary will report directly to Julie Pinkney, Customer Experience Director, and the role will continue to work side-by-side with Chris Cundall, Head of Trade Relations, who manages the close relationships with the multiples. Gary began his career in branch as a retail travel agent for Neilson Travel and Thomas Cook Retail before moving to head office as business development manager and then head of sales and training for Thomas Cook’s Flexibletrips. He moves to SuperBreak from Innstant Travel, where he was Head of Sales.

Julie Pinkney said: “This is a new chapter for SuperBreak and we are excited to welcome Gary to our team. We have lot of plans in the pipeline to support agents and Gary’s skills will be invaluable in driving these forward. His understanding of how our products work, from his time at Thomas Cook’s Flexibletrips, as well as his experience in retail and training, will be vital, especially as we launch our new products, such as the charter flights programme.”

Gary said: “SuperBreak has an amazing product and an enviable, award-winning reputation within the travel industry. With the new focus on experience-led packages such as Iceland, Seville and Montenegro, it is a really exciting time to join the company. I am looking forward to building on the great success they have had to date, and working closely with all their trade partners to further strengthen those relationships, and the support they provide.”