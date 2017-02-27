SuperBreak Incentive for Agents Includes Take That Tickets in London

SuperBreak has launched the next phase of its post-Christmas campaign with a new incentive for all agents that offers the chance win a two-night short break to London for two, including VIP tickets to see Take That at the O2 Arena.

The competition runs from 1st – 30th March 2017 and has been designed to encourage agents to get creative in promoting short break sales as the key spring booking period approaches. Depending on the marketing mechanic or booking type, agents will receive a varying number of entries into the prize draw – the more entries, the more chance of winning.

Entry options:

– Every direct mail, e-shot, window display or social media post promoting SuperBreak products will receive five entries

– Every overseas flight, Eurostar or mini-cruise inclusive booking will receive three entries

– Every UK booking will receive one entry.

The prize is two night’s b&b accommodation in a London hotel plus two VIP tickets to see Take That at the O2 Arena on 11th June 2017. Agents simply need to email booking references, photos and screenshots to sales@superbreak.com with full agency name and account number.

Prize draw will take place on 3rd April and announced live on the SuperBreak for Travel Agents Facebook page.

For more information visit www.superbreak.ie/travelagent or call 01 695 0000.