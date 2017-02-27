News

SuperBreak Incentive for Agents Includes Take That Tickets in London

SuperBreak Incentive for Agents Includes Take That Tickets in London

SuperBreak has launched the next phase of its post-Christmas campaign with a new incentive for all agents that offers the chance win a two-night short break to London for two, including VIP tickets to see Take That at the O2 Arena.

The competition runs from 1st – 30th March 2017 and has been designed to encourage agents to get creative in promoting short break sales as the key spring booking period approaches. Depending on the marketing mechanic or booking type, agents will receive a varying number of entries into the prize draw – the more entries, the more chance of winning.

SuperBreak Gary Barlow

Entry options:

–       Every direct mail, e-shot, window display or social media post promoting SuperBreak products will receive five entries

–       Every overseas flight, Eurostar or mini-cruise inclusive booking will receive three entries

–       Every UK booking will receive one entry.

The prize is two night’s b&b accommodation in a London hotel plus two VIP tickets to see Take That at the O2 Arena on 11th June 2017. Agents simply need to email booking references, photos and screenshots to sales@superbreak.com with full agency name and account number.

Prize draw will take place on 3rd April and announced live on the SuperBreak for Travel Agents Facebook page.

For more information visit www.superbreak.ie/travelagent or call 01 695 0000.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Amazing Thailand Roadshow Cork 1

Amazing Thailand Roadshow Visits Cork

Neil SteedmanFebruary 27, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Invites Submissions on Draft Strategic Plan 2017-2019

Neil SteedmanFebruary 27, 2017
Read More
Pictured at the announcement of the charities of the year programme for 2017 at Ireland West Airport were (left to right), Eugene Connolly, Seamus Moran and Trisha Greavy, Mayo Cancer Support, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, ¡ine Kilgallon, Fundraising Manager, Western Alzheimers, Joe Brett, Fundraising Manager, Western Care, Pat Holmes, CEO, Western Alzheimers

Ireland West Airport Staff Select Charities for 2017

Neil SteedmanFebruary 25, 2017
Read More
explorist

The World of Hyatt is Launched

Michael FloodFebruary 24, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Unveils €69 Flights to USA from Three Irish Cities

Neil SteedmanFebruary 23, 2017
Read More
Kannika Mac and Emma Arnott welcome guests to the Amazing Thailand Roadshow in Dublin

Amazing Thailand Roadshow Visits Dublin

Neil SteedmanFebruary 23, 2017
Read More
Travel Solutions get a taste of Thailand

Amazing Thailand Roadshow Visits Belfast

Neil SteedmanFebruary 23, 2017
Read More
Hertz Air France Agreement

Hertz and Air France Launch New Car Rental Products and Services for Passengers

Neil SteedmanFebruary 23, 2017
Read More
Totalstay Home Page

Totalstay Signs Hotel Distribution Agreement with Amadeus

Neil SteedmanFebruary 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland