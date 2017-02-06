News

SuperBreak Introduces MasterChef Travel Dining Short Breaks

SuperBreak has introduced a range of food-themed short breaks under the ‘MasterChef Travel’ brand. The breaks combine accommodation in cities such as Liverpool, York, Edinburgh and London with a three-course dinner experience at either Jamie’s Italian or Marco’s New York Italian or Steakhouse. A Masters at Home cookbook worth €29 is also included.

In addition, budding chefs can book one of SuperBreak’s new ‘Jamie Oliver Cookery School Breaks’. Jamie Oliver is one of the UK’s most successful chefs, and The Jamie Oliver Cookery School customers can learn how to cook delicious meals in Jamie’s signature cooking style with hands-on and informative classes led by his trained chefs. The classes cover how to cook different dishes and cuisines, and provide a great environment in which to learn some special cooking tips.

Sample Packages

Marco’s New York Italian, by Marco Pierre White, London: from €140pp including one night at the 4-star Mecure London Bridge Hotel, full breakfast, a three-course meal at Marco’s New York Italian and The Masters at Home cookbook.

Jamie’s Italian, Edinburgh: from €199pp including two nights at the 4-star Crowne Plaza Edinburgh Royal Terrace, full breakfast, a three-course meal at Jamie’s Italian in Edinburgh and The Masters at Home cookbook.

Half Day Italian course at Jamie Oliver’s Cookery School, London: from €222pp including one night at the 4-star Hilton Kensington London on a b&b basis plus the course. Available Friday 19th March and Friday 24th November – an authentic and lovely lesson to learn about the delicious art of Italian cooking, with everything made from scratch using fresh, seasonal fillings.

Flights or ferry travel can be added by SuperBreak at the time of booking.

For more information and bookings call SuperBreak on 01 695 0000 or visit www.superbreak.ie/travelagent

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

