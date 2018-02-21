SuperBreak Introduces Six New London Bundles

SuperBreak has launched new London Bundles, designed for agents to promote to customers who want to get more out of a short break in London. Six new bundles are available, each targeting a different customer type. The bundles offer savings of up to 25% against booking each attraction separately. Only bookable as part of a hotel package, all bundles are fully commissionable to agents.

Family Bundle 1

Featuring the best of Merlin Entertainments attractions: Madame Tussauds, SeaLife London, Shrek’s Adventure, and a two-course meal at Planet Hollywood. A two-night break including breakfast, the bundle is priced from €586 for a family of four.

Family Bundle 2

Ideal for those wanting to take in the sights and sounds of London as a family. Includes: Entry to Kidzania, 24-hour hop-on-hop-off river cruise, and two-course meal at Pizza Express. A two-night break including breakfast, the bundle is priced from €383 for a family of four.

Discovery Bundle

Designed for a grown-up city getaway. Includes tickets to The View from The Shard, London Bridge Experience, and three-course meal at Ask. A two-night break including breakfast, the bundle is priced from €156.50pp based on two sharing.

Romantic Bundle

Experience London’s more romantic side with a Sundown river cruise and a champagne experience at The View from The Shard. A two-night break including breakfast, the bundle is priced from €152.50pp based on two sharing.

Iconic Bundle

Explore London’s iconic landmarks and attractions. Includes Coca-Cola London Eye, Madame Tussauds, London Dungeons, and three-course meal at Planet Hollywood. A two-night break including breakfast, the bundle is priced from €167pp based on two sharing.

Royal Bundle

Designed for those who love history, this bundle includes Three Palace Pass (entry into The Tower of London, Kensington Palace and Hampton Court Palace) and a 24-hour hop-on-hop-off river cruise. A two-night break including breakfast, the bundle is priced from €147pp based on two sharing.