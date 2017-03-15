SuperBreak Launches Main 2017 Brochure in A5 Format

SuperBreak has launched its main brochure for 2017 in a new A5 size. The new brochure offers a concise collection of ideas that agents have been asking for and selling. Just over a year since company launched its operation in Ireland, the redesign and new size aims to make it easier for agents to rack and use for marketing purposes.

Graham Balmforth, National Sales Manager, SuperBreak, said: “We have been listening to agent feedback, looking at what is selling and where the demand is. We felt that bringing the key products together in a user friendly way would assist agents in making sales. All products are, of course, available on our website, but we wanted to focus in on those that customers are demanding.”

Key Highlights

Flights Inclusive Packages – these can be booked from all Irish airports, including Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Kerry.

London Theatre Breaks – a selection of packages to key shows such as Dream Girls, School of Rock, Lion King, Wicked, Beautiful and many more. Prices from €238pp including return flights from Dublin, two nights’ b&b accommodation in a 3-star hotel, plus a ticket to Thriller.

Family Fun Breaks – full pages are dedicated to packages at Legoland Windsor, the Warner Bros Studio Tour and Disneyland Paris. Prices are from €694 for a family of four including return flights from Dublin, two nights’ b&b at a 3-star hotel, and tickets to Legoland Windsor.

Great British City Breaks – detailing packages to key cities such as Liverpool, Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham. Prices are from €154pp including return flights from Dublin and two nights’ b&b in a 4-star hotel.

Exciting Event Breaks – turning a hotel break into more of an occasion, these breaks include events such as the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and Royal Edinburgh Tattoo. Prices are from €387pp including return flights from Dublin, two nights’ b&b in a 4-star hotel, and an Edinburgh Tattoo ticket.

Dublin Theatre Breaks – closer to home, theatre packages are highlighted with prices from €126pp including one night’s b&b in a 3-star hotel and a theatre ticket.

Belfast City Breaks and Game of Thrones Tours – this popular city offers a host of exciting things to do and see on a short break. Prices are from €70pp including one night’s b&b in a 3-star hotel and a Titanic Belfast Centre ticket.

Ultimate Iceland Breaks – this is currently SuperBreak’s hottest cold destination. Hugely popular, a page is dedicated to a range of packages and experiences for summer and winter breaks. Prices are from €907pp including return flights from Cork, three nights’ b&b in a 3-star hotel, a range of tours and excursions, and return Flybus transfers.

European City and Beach Breaks – a selection of ideas including Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Rome, plus Costa del Sol and Majorca. Prices are from €277pp including return flights from Dublin and two nights’ b&b in a 3-star hotel.

For more information, visit www.superbreak.ie/travelagent or call 01 695 0000.