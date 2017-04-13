News

SuperBreak Launches New Paris Short-Break Packages

SuperBreak has launched four new short-break packages in Paris that include accommodation and experiences to help agents promote this popular city. From a 2CV tour and a chocolate museum to a wine museum and Salvador Dali exhibition, there are a host of unique tours and attractions to be enjoyed. Flights or Eurostar can be added to all packages, which are fully commissionable to agents.

TWO NIGHT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM AND 2CV TOUR PACKAGE, from €168pp – includes two nights at the 3-star Ibis Styles Paris Tolbiac with breakfast, entrance to the Choco-Story, a museum dedicated to the history and production of chocolate, plus a 2CV Tour, an unusual Paris city tour by 2CV car with driver. Priced on early July.

TWO NIGHT PARIS STORY SHOW AND CITY BUS PACKAGE, from €145pp – includes two nights at the 3-star Claret Hotel including breakfast, entrance to the Paris Story Show – a film exploring the sights and past of the City of Lights and Paris City by Bus, a two-hour tour of the city by bus. Priced on early July.

THREE NIGHT CULTURAL PACKAGE, from €141pp – includes three nights at the 3-star Canal Suite Paris La Villette hotel on a room-only basis. Plus a visit of the Jacquemart André museum, an ornate collection of rare art and furniture; a visit of the Espace Dali museum, a permanent exhibition of the surrealist works of artist Salvador Dalí and a visit of the Musee du Vin, a museum housed within 15th century vaulted cellars boasting over 2,000 items related to the vineyards and wines of France. Priced on early May.

TWO NIGHT MONTPARNASE TOUR PACKAGE, from €153pp – includes two nights at the 4-star Holiday Inn Montparnasse Pasteur hotel including breakfast and entrance to the Montparnasse Tower where a 360 degree, panoramic view of the iconic sights of Paris can be enjoyed. Priced on mid July.

Packages are available from now until 31st October 2017. Flights can be added from Dublin.

For more information visit: www.superbreak.ie/travelagent or call 01 695 0000.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

